Frank, Johnson caution U.S. regulators on swaps

* Lawmakers urge regulators to work with other countries

* Frank, Johnson raise concerns about margin rule

By Dave Clarke

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 The top two congressional Democrats on financial issues told regulators on Tuesday that new rules governing the $600 trillion derivatives markets could put U.S. companies at a disadvantage.

Representative Barney Frank and Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Johnson wrote U.S. regulators that they should coordinate with regulators in other countries before moving forward with certain aspects of new derivatives rules.

"U.S. regulators should work with other international regulators to seek broad harmonization of appropriately tough and effective standards," the two lawmakers wrote in a letter dated Oct. 4. "This can be accomplished by an appropriate staging of the adoption or implementation our rules abroad."

The letter was addressed to the heads of the Federal Reserve, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

In their letter Frank and Johnson singled out new margin requirements for end users and major swap dealers, which include JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Bank of America (BAC.N), Citigroup (C.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N).

U.S. banks as well as some lawmakers have complained that this new margin rule will put U.S. banks at a disadvantage against their foreign competitors.

The idea is that banks and speculative traders should have to post collateral when engaging in risky, customized derivative trades that could sour and harm the financial system.

But the banks and sympathetic lawmakers have complained that non-U.S. subsidiaries of U.S. companies that do business with foreign institutions would be subject to the rule while non-U.S. banks doing business with the same firms would not.

The margin requirement is part of last year's Dodd-Frank financial reform law that lays out broad changes to the over-the-counter derivatives market of roughly $600 trillion.

"We are concerned that the proposed imposition of margin requirements, in addition to provisions related to clearing, trading, registration, and the treatment of foreign subsidiaries of U.S. institutions, all raise questions about the consistency with Congressional intent regarding" derivatives reform, Johnson and Frank wrote. (Reporting by Dave Clarke, Editing by Tim Dobbyn, Gary Hill)