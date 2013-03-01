Financial stability group eyes non-bank firms as Lew takes helm

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 28 New U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew on Thursday praised a council of U.S. financial
regulators for its work on Wall Street reform, but an
influential former regulator later said that the group should do
more to boost oversight of big, non-bank financial firms.
Lew, in his first official meeting as head of the Financial
Stability Oversight Council, said the group "has made
significant progress to promote market stability by taking
actions to issue rules, identify risks and increase oversight."
The 2010 Dodd-Frank law created the council to oversee
financial system stability, which includes declaring large
non-bank firms "systemically important" if it felt that their
collapse could sink the U.S. financial system.
Regulators are considering firms for this designation, which
would bring extra regulatory oversight from the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
Treasury spokesman Suzanne Elio said in a statement that the
FSOC discussed non-bank companies that are in the final stage of
this review during a closed meeting on Thursday. The council
does not name companies it is considering for more oversight.
Insurance companies American International Group and
Prudential Financial have said they are in the final
stage of review, after which the council could vote to designate
them.
GE Capital, which received support from the federal
government during the U.S. financial crisis, as did AIG, has
also been said to be under review.
In a telephone interview with Reuters, Sheila Bair, a former
head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, said she found it
"amazing" that the FSOC has not designated the companies for
heightened supervision.
"Boy, during the crisis we seemed to be able to figure out
that AIG and GE Capital were systemic," Bair said.
"But when it comes to designating systemic institutions to
give them more regulation and make sure that in the future they
can go into bankruptcy without the rest of us having to bail
them out, you know, we can't seem to get that done," she said.
Treasury officials have said working toward designating
additional firms would be a priority for 2013.
Business groups, on the other hand, have urged the council
to take its time and finish other Dodd-Frank rules first. They
say the FSOC should be careful about how it approaches new
regulations for non-bank firms.
The oversight group last month decided not to move
additional companies into the final stage of review, according
to minutes posted on the FSOC's website on Thursday.
The group also has been working on recommendations for new
regulations of the money market fund industry. The FSOC heard
from the Securities and Exchange Commission on that group's
efforts related to money funds, Elio said in the statement.