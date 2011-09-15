Fed's Tarullo questions benefits of big banks

* Tarullo says big-bank benefit needs to be studied more
* Tarullo outlines Fed's policy on reviewing mergers
* Fed reviewing Capital One purchase of ING
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 A top Federal Reserve
official on Thursday questioned the economic benefits of mega
banks and other large financial companies.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said currently there is limited
evidence to show that big financial firms produce "economies of
scale" beyond services related to processing payments such as
debit and credit card purchases.
Tarullo told a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve on
Thursday that the issue needs to be further studied.
"Generally, though, even where intuition suggests economies
in some other areas -- such as the breadth of securities
distribution networks and the ability to provide all forms of
financing in significant amounts -- evidence for the existence
of such economies is limited and mixed," he said.
Tarullo said the new regulatory regime laid out in last
year's Dodd-Frank financial oversight law only increases the
importance of understanding "the social utility of the largest,
most complex financial firms."
Dodd-Frank requires the Fed to draw up rules for better
supervising the largest U.S. banks and other financial firms.
In his speech Tarullo also highlighted a section of the law
that requires the Fed to consider the systemic risk
implications of any mergers between financial firms.
In a first test of that provision, the Fed is weighing
whether to approve Capital One Financial Corp's (COF.N)
proposed acquisition of ING Groep NV's ING.AS online bank ING
Direct.
Next week the Fed is set to hold a public hearing on the
deal, which would create the 7th-largest U.S. bank, according
to SNL Financial, a financial services data firm.
Tarullo laid out his interpretation of the Fed's
responsibilities when reviewing mergers, without specifically
mentioning the deal, and noted that Dodd-Frank did not instruct
the Fed to reject a deal simply because it would pose a greater
risk to financial stability.
"Instead, it appears we have been instructed to add any
increased systemic risk to the list of adverse effects that
could result from the merger and then determine whether the
benefits to the public of the acquisition outweigh these
adverse effects," Tarullo said.
Some consumer groups have has pressured the Fed to closely
scrutinize the systemic risk posed by the deal.
Capital One has said no such risk would result and have
noted that even after the deal the bank would be far smaller
then the largest U.S. banks.
(Reporting by Dave Clarke; Editing by Richard Chang)