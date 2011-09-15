UPDATE 1-Fed's Tarullo questions benefits of big banks

* Tarullo says big-bank benefit needs to be studied more
* Tarullo outlines Fed's policy on reviewing mergers
* Fed reviewing Capital One purchase of ING
(Adds industry background, Dimon comment, study by The
Clearing House)
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 A top Federal Reserve
official on Thursday questioned the economic benefits of mega
banks and other large financial companies.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said currently there is limited
evidence to show that big financial firms produce "economies of
scale" beyond services related to processing payments such as
debit and credit card purchases.
Big banks have been lobbying against global reforms -- such
as capital surcharges -- that would make it more expensive for
firms that are large and complex. They argue that they should
not be punished for their size, and that large corporations
need large banks.
Tarullo's comments also came as the Fed weighs whether to
approve Capital One Financial Corp's (COF.N) proposed $9
billion acquisition of ING Groep NV's ING.AS online bank ING
Direct. [ID:nN16217142]
Some consumer groups have pressured the Fed to scrutinize
the systemic risk posed by the deal.
Tarullo told a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve on
Thursday that the economies of scale issue needs to be studied
further.
"Generally, though, even where intuition suggests economies
in some other areas -- such as the breadth of securities
distribution networks and the ability to provide all forms of
financing in significant amounts -- evidence for the existence
of such economies is limited and mixed," he said.
Tarullo said the new regulatory regime laid out in last
year's Dodd-Frank financial oversight law only increases the
importance of understanding "the social utility of the largest,
most complex financial firms."
Dodd-Frank requires the Fed to draw up rules for better
supervising the largest U.S. banks and other financial firms.
In his speech Tarullo also highlighted a section of the law
that requires the Fed to consider the systemic risk
implications of any mergers between financial firms.
The Fed's contemplation of the Capital One-ING online
banking merger is the first test of that provision.
Next week the Fed is set to hold a public hearing on the
deal, which would create the seventh-largest U.S. bank,
according to SNL Financial, a financial services data firm.
Tarullo laid out his interpretation of the Fed's
responsibilities when reviewing mergers, without specifically
mentioning the Capital One deal, and noted that Dodd-Frank did
not instruct the Fed to reject a deal simply because it would
pose a greater risk to financial stability.
"Instead, it appears we have been instructed to add any
increased systemic risk to the list of adverse effects that
could result from the merger and then determine whether the
benefits to the public of the acquisition outweigh these
adverse effects," Tarullo said.
Capital One has said the proposed ING online bank deal
poses no systemic risk, and has noted that even after the deal
the bank would be far smaller then the largest U.S. banks.
Big bank executives have fought back against calls to
shrink large financial institutions. Jamie Dimon, chief
executive of JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), the second-largest U.S.
bank, used his annual letter to shareholders last year to blast
the "demonization" of large banks and corporations.
He said large companies such as Ford Motor Co (F.N), Boeing
Co (BA.N) and Google Inc (GOOG.O), and municipalities need
banking partners with sufficiently large balance sheets to
finance global transactions and offer a range of financial
products.
In his speech, Tarullo did not discount the benefits large
financial institutions can provide but suggested there is a
limit.
"It is possible that a firm would need to be quite large
and diversified to achieve these economies, but still not as
large and diversified as some of today's firms have become," he
said.
The Clearing House, which represents Bank of America
(BAC.N), JPMorgan and other banks, plans to release a study
next week promoting the benefits of large banks.
The study argues that large banks help the economy by
offering products smaller institutions do not, fostering
innovation in financial products and by achieving economies of
scale that can make products cheaper, according to a copy of
the executive summary obtained by Reuters.
(Reporting by Dave Clarke; Editing by Richard Chang and
Matthew Lewis)