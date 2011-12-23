UPDATE 1-Regulators expected to extend Volcker rule comment period

By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON Dec 22 U.S. regulators are
expected to give the public and the banking industry 30 more
days to comment on a proposed framework to implement the
controversial Volcker rule, which bans banks from trading with
their own funds, according to a person with knowledge of the
decision.
Both congressional Republicans and bank lobbying groups have
been asking regulators to provide more time for comments on a
proposed rule that was released in October. The comment period
on that rule is set to close on Jan. 13 and regulators will now
likely extend it to Feb. 13, said the source, who did not want
to be identified before the decision is made public.
On Thursday Texas Republican Randy Neugebauer released a
letter signed by 121 lawmakers, including four Democrats, that
seeks the delay and requests that regulators ask for more public
comment before issuing a final rule.
Under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, enacted
in response to the 2007-2009 financial crisis, the Volcker rule
is supposed to go into effect in July 2012. The letter does not
specify how far beyond this date regulators should delay
implementing the trading crackdown.
"Initial reports from asset managers, mutual funds, pension
plans and other stakeholders suggest that the rule, as drafted,
would result in higher borrowing costs for American businesses,
thereby impacting economic growth and job creation," the
lawmakers wrote in a Dec. 20 letter addressed to the heads of
the Federal Reserve, Securities and Exchange Commission,
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
These agencies, with the exception of the CFTC, in October
released a proposed framework for implementing the Volcker rule
and are seeking public comment through Jan. 13.
The lawmakers asked that this comment period be extended and
that before a final rule is issued regulators release a second
proposal for comment.
PRESSURING REGULATORS
The Volcker rule was one of the most intensely lobbied parts
of Dodd-Frank as it moved through Congress and those efforts
have now shifted to the regulators who are responsible for
putting it into practice.
The Volcker rule would prevent banks that receive government
backstops like deposit insurance from making risky trades with
their own funds in securities, derivatives and other financial
products. It was named for former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker, who
championed the measure.
The rule would also prohibit banks from investing in or
sponsoring, beyond a small amount, hedge funds or private equity
funds.
It would have the most impact on large banks such as Goldman
Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
Neugebauer heads the House Financial Services Committee's
oversight subcommittee. Earlier this month the full committee's
chairman, Spencer Bachus, asked regulators to provide more time
for feedback and to appear at a Jan. 18 hearing on the rule.
Banks, through their lobbying groups, are also pressuring
regulators to extend the period for comments.
Republicans and banks have both seized on the CFTC's failure
so far to release a proposal as a reason for delaying
implementation of the rule.
The agency is expected to unveil its proposal next month and
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler has said it will be similar to what
the group of other regulators released in October.
Republicans and the banks have argued the delays are needed
because the Volcker rule is complex and could wreak havoc on
markets and the economy if enacted in a haphazard way.
Supporters of the rule have dismissed this argument as an
attempt by banks to weaken the rule before it goes into effect.
"Industry's claims that the Volcker Rule will 'reduce market
liquidity, capital formation and credit availability, and
thereby hamper economic growth and job creation disregard the
fact that the financial crisis did more damage to those concerns
than any rule or reform possibly could," Dennis Kelleher,
president of Better Markets, wrote in a Dec. 9 letter to
regulators.
His group is a nonprofit organization that supports the
Volcker rule.