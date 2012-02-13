Wall Street raises legal questions on Volcker rule

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 13 Wall Street and
business lobbying groups are sending a not-so-subtle message to
U.S. financial regulators writing the so-called Volcker rule:
Slow down or we may see you in court.
In letters filed with regulators on Monday, the groups said
they do not believe the agencies have taken the time or made the
effort to weigh the costs of the new ban on proprietary trading
by banks on the economy or the business community.
The trading crackdown, whose guidelines are being written by
regulators, is named after former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul
Volcker, who championed the idea.
The groups' letters are filled with reminders that the
courts have already shot down one rule required by the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial oversight law for this reason.
"If it comes to this being litigated, it is one of the
issues for the courts," said David Hirschmann, president of the
U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Center for Capital Markets
Competitiveness, who filed a letter with the Federal Reserve,
the Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulators
writing the rule.
The groups also argued that the rule's July effective date
is coming up soon. They asked the regulators to allow the ban to
be phased in gradually rather than having it apply to all
trading markets right away.
U.S. industry groups, foreign banks and individuals flooded
the government with dozens of letters on Monday - the deadline
for the public to weigh in on the controversial proposal
released in October.
The Volcker rule was part of Dodd-Frank, and it prohibits
banks, which receive federal backstops like deposit insurance or
access to Fed loans, from trading for their own profit.
For months, banks and foreign governments have painted a
doomsday scenario in which Wall Street can no longer serve basic
client needs, market liquidity dries up, and trading in
sovereign debt stutters.
The letters do not explicitly threaten a lawsuit, and
officials with the trade groups said their goal is to get the
agencies to write a rule that best serves the markets.
"That's the real concern," said Rob Toomey, a managing
director and associate general counsel with the Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). "We think
there is just too much here that needs to be changed and needs
to be changed in some fundamental ways."
SIFMA filed a 173-page letter along with the American
Bankers Association, the Clearing House Association and the
Financial Services Roundtable while the chamber filed its own
46-page comment.
The letters make a point to detail the different laws and
executive orders requiring an economic impact of a regulation
that the groups believe regulators have not adequately followed.
They also highlight the July 2011 decision by the U.S. Court
of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to reject an SEC
rule intended to make it easier for shareholders to nominate
directors to corporate boards - so-called "proxy access". [ID:
nN1E76L0LS]
The court ruled the SEC rule was "arbitrary and capricious"
and that the agency had failed to properly weigh the economic
consequences. The suit was filed by the chamber and the Business
Roundtable.
Banking lawyers said that a case against proprietary trading
ban could be more difficult to litigate than the proxy access
case. The reason is that the banking regulators, who are writing
the rule along with the SEC, do not face the same legal
requirements with regard to cost-benefit analyses.
"An SEC rule does require a greater analysis of costs and
benefits than the bank regulators are required to adhere to,"
said Dwight Smith, a partner at Morrison & Foerster LLP in
Washington.
COTROVERSIAL CRACKDOWN
When Volcker pitched the proprietary trading ban to
President Barack Obama, the letter was reportedly three pages
long.
But when regulators dropped their proposal in October, it
was roughly 300 pages and included hundreds of questions for
public comment, including on how the government should write an
exemption for trades that banks make for their customers'
benefit, known as "market making."
The financial community griped that it was too complex and
too vague, and some industry groups have said it should be
re-proposed. SIFMA and the other lobbying groups asked
regulators to scrap a plan that sets "bright lines" for what
trades are allowed.
Instead they are pushing for a system where regulators issue
guidance on what is allowable and then let agency examiners work
with the individual banks on whether what they are doing is
allowed under the law.
In his own letter to regulators on Monday, Volcker
downplayed banks' concerns about how the rule could hurt
liquidity, and make U.S. banks less competitive against foreign
competitors who do not face similar restrictions from their own
regulators.
He emphasized his position that banks that enjoy the support
of federal backstops should not be taking the risks associated
with proprietary trading.
Volcker urges the agencies and bankers involved in the
debate to avoid bickering and get the rule done.
"With active cooperation among the agencies and with
constructive consultation instead of futile stonewalling, an
important reform can soon be put in place," he wrote.