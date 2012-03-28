Volcker rule could raise energy prices, study says

* Study says exemption for market making should be broadened
* Says gasoline and power costs could rise without changes
* Report was commissioned by Morgan Stanley
March 28 The proposed Volcker rule crackdown on
trading and investing by banks could cause gasoline, electricity
and natural gas prices to rise, according to a new report.
The report, released on Wednesday by business information
provider IHS Inc, seeks to gauge the rule's impact on
energy companies and markets, including oil refineries, natural
gas producers and electricity providers.
The study was commissioned by investment bank Morgan Stanley
, which stands to be a big loser under the trading
crackdown, but IHS researchers said they maintained complete
control over the study and its conclusions.
The report's authors said large banks play a key role in
helping a variety of energy companies hedge risk and engage in
timely trades on commodity exchanges.
Any reduction in the banks' ability to play this role
because of the Volcker rule will cause the cost of doing
business to rise, according to the report, and that will lead to
higher energy prices for consumers.
"You are going to eliminate the flywheel that makes the
system work," IHS CERA Chairman Daniel Yergin, one of the
report's authors, said in an interview.
The rule is a controversial part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law and it prevents banks from trading with
their own capital and greatly restricts their investments in
hedge and private equity funds.
The Volcker rule, an initial proposal of which was released
by regulators in October, exempts trades done on behalf of
clients or to hedge portfolio risk, but critics are concerned
such exceptions may not work in practice.
Among the report's specific findings are that under the
Volcker rule there could be 200,000 fewer energy sector jobs
than projected between 2012 and 2016, gasoline prices on the
East Coast could rise by 4 cents a gallon and investment in
natural gas development could decrease.
The IHS report says the exemptions in the final rule,
expected later this year, need to be broadened to avoid negative
impacts on energy companies.
"The economic analysis demonstrates the possible unintended
consequences that the proposed rule, in its current form, could
have on broader segments of the U.S. economy," Kurt Barrow,
another author of the report, said in a release.
Morgan Stanley and other big Wall Street banks have been
lobbying regulators to ease up on the restrictions that
policymakers have said are needed to reduce excessive risk
taking by banks that rely on federal backstops such as deposit
insurance and access to Federal Reserve loans.
Banks have sought to get industries outside the financial
sector to express concerns about the rule to help sway
regulators that complaints are not confined to Wall Street's
executive suites.
Some officials, however, have expressed skepticism at
studies commissioned by the banking industry.
"I think we all need to be a little bit wary of the false
precision that sometimes is associated with analytical
advocacy," Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said at a U.S. House of
Representatives hearing in January.