UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators address small banks' Volcker concerns

WASHINGTON Dec 18 A U.S. senator on Wednesday
urged banking regulators to address some concerns from small and
medium-sized banks about the Volcker rule after it was finalized
last week.
Senator Mike Crapo, a Republican from Idaho, sent a letter
to regulators on Wednesday asking them to help smaller firms
figure out how to follow the Volcker rule without suffering
major losses.
"I respectfully request that you issue prompt appropriate
guidance to assist these firms in complying with the Volcker
rule without having to divest these holdings at an exorbitant
loss or having to spend millions of dollars to be in
compliance," said Crapo, who is the top Republican on the U.S.
Senate Banking Committee.
The American Bankers Association, an industry lobby group,
sent a letter on Tuesday to the agencies behind the proprietary
trading ban, saying the rules could have unintended negative
consequences for banks with investments in trust preferred
securities.
The agencies are working to provide clarity that could
alleviate those concerns, a source familiar with the issue said.
The clarifications likely would not involve changes to the final
rules.
Regulators approved the final version of the Volcker rule, a
requirement of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street oversight law, on
Dec. 10 after years of work. The rules restrict banks' ability
to trade with their own money and limit their investments in
certain types of funds.
The rules do not officially take effect until 2015, but the
bankers association said accounting rules mean banks would
likely face losses sooner.
Several banks have already made changes they said were
prompted by the new rule.
On Wednesday, Florida-based BankUnited said it was
selling certain securities as a result of the rule.
Zions Bancorp of Utah said on Monday it expects to
take a one-time charge of $387 million due to some investments
it said were not allowed under the Volcker rule.