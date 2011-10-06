Analysts see some relief in Volcker rule draft

* Regulators see need to craft flexible rule-analysts
* Goldman, Morgan Stanley would be most affected
* Hedging, market-making exemptions will be battlegrounds
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 U.S. banks have reason to
think that regulators will put out a moderate proposal
restricting proprietary trading, analysts said after a draft of
the Volcker rule was leaked.
Analysts said in research notes on Thursday that
regulators appear to understand that if the rule is too
restrictive, it could hurt market liquidity and place U.S.
financial companies at a disadvantage.
In particular, financial players are watching whether the
rule still gives banks flexibility to hedge risk, and whether
it has a broad enough exemption for market makers.
"Early in the proposal, regulators suggest they understand
the need to ensure banks remain in the market-making business
and retain the ability to hedge their risks," said MF Global
policy analyst Jaret Seiberg in a note.
A roughly 200-page draft proposal of the Volcker rule was
posted online by the American Banker publication late on
Wednesday. The staff draft could change before the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp officially releases the proposal,
scheduled for Oct. 11 at a board meeting.
The Volcker rule, named after former Federal Reserve
Chairman Paul Volcker and part of last year's Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law, is designed to avoid a repeat of the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
It aims to prevent banks from recklessly engaging in risky
trades by prohibiting them from trading for their own profit in
securities, derivatives and certain other financial
instruments.
Seiberg said the draft document is long, complicated and
difficult to interpret. He also noted that it includes more
than 100 questions that regulators are seeking comments on.
He sees the number of questions as a positive and said it
could show regulators want to establish a clear record to
justify a less onerous interpretation of the Volcker rule.
Nomura Equity Research said in a note on Thursday that
regulators appear sensitive to the impact of the rule.
"A draconian form of the Volcker Rule will likely have
unintended consequences, such as reduced liquidity, higher
funding costs for U.S. companies, less credit for small
businesses, higher trading costs and lower investor returns,"
among other things, the note said.
The Nomura analysts concluded that the rule is more
significant for Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N)
than for Citigroup (C.N), based on the companies' current
trading activity.
It said main battlegrounds for shaping the final proposal
will be market making and hedging.
On hedging, supporters of the ban have pushed for
regulators to create a very narrow exemption for hedging
against risk arising from trades done for customers. They fear
too broad of an exemption could leave room for banks to engage
in proprietary trading.
At issue is whether this hedging can be done on a portfolio
basis or tied more closely to specific trades.
The draft rule would allow hedging against portfolio risks,
which is common now on Wall Street.
Dwight Smith, a partner at law firm Morrison Foerster who
focuses on regulatory issues, said he sees problems in the lack
of clarity on what hedging would be allowed.
"These hedging strategies don't come out of nowhere. They
are part of the way a bank manages its risk," Smith said. "If
you are now taking away a part of what they have used to manage
their risk, that is a big impact in their overall risk
management process."
For market-making activity, the draft proposal lays out six
criteria that banks must satisfy for an exemption to the rules,
including confining revenue to fees, commissions, and the
spreads between bid and ask prices.
Market makers are key to ensuring market liquidity by
standing ready to buy or sell on behalf of customers. Many
dealers fear that the Volcker rule will prevent them from
performing market-making functions.
"The issue remains whether in practice banks will feel
comfortable engaging in market making given the penalty for
prop trading violations," Seiberg said in his note.
The draft proposal did not include specific details on
penalties. It said generally that banks that violate the
Volcker rule would have to stop the activity and possibly
dispose of the investment.
The document, which is subject to change, said the
regulators will seek comment through Dec. 16 and then move to
finalize a rule. Its effective date would be July 2012.
(Reporting by Karey Wutkowski and Alexandra Alper in
Washington, D.C.; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)