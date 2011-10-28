Volcker rule will cost banks $1 bln/yr - regulator

* Banks to face $50 mln in compliance costs - OCC

* OCC attributes $917 million to higher capital costs

* Regulators issued Volcker proposal earlier this month

* Rule seen impacting Goldman, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 The Volcker rule, designed to curb banks' speculative bets, will impose nearly $1 billion in compliance and capital costs annually on financial institutions, according to a government analysis.

The U.S. Comptroller of the Currency expects the Volcker rule, still in proposal form, to increase capital raising costs by $917 million, in an impact analysis dated Sept. 7.

Affected banks -- which total 2,096 -- will also hand over $50 million in compliance costs.

The rule, named after former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, who championed the reform, was tucked into last year's Dodd-Frank financial oversight law that seeks to avoid a repetition of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

The Volcker provision aims to prevent banks from recklessly engaging in risky trades by prohibiting them from short-term trading for their own profit in securities, derivatives and other financial products.

It also limits banks' investments in hedge funds or private equity funds.

The proposed version of the rule was released by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and other federal regulators earlier this month.

The proposal poses more than 300 questions, meaning the rule -- and its estimated costs -- could change significantly in its final form.

The law contains some exemptions to the ban for trades done to make markets for customers and for those trades used to hedge against certain risks.

Wall Street has expressed fears that badly crafted exemptions will hurt market liquidity and place U.S. financial firms at a disadvantage.

The biggest impact is expected to fall on large banks such as Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N).

According to the Dodd-Frank law, the Volcker rule goes into effect on July 21, 2012. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)