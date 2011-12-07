U.S. banks seek to avoid Volcker rule "fire sale"

* Banks warn of asset "fire sales" due to Volcker
* Volcker supporters say banks trumping up concerns
* Fed has already rejected banks' argument once
By Dave Clarke and Joe Rauch
WASHINGTON/CHARLOTTE, Dec 7 U.S. banks want
regulators to give them more time to liquidate investments in
certain private equity funds under the Volcker rule, arguing
that without more leeway they will have to hold "fire sales."
The Volcker rule, a part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
oversight law that tries to make the financial system safer,
greatly restricts the amount banks can invest in hedge and
private equity funds.
Banks already have been trying to shrink their private
equity portfolios.
But they fear certain funds with a longer time horizon,
such as those tied to real estate, will take longer than the
general timeframe of five years laid out in the Volcker rule to
sell the assets at decent prices.
"You are going to have to go out and sell to third parties,
who are not banking entities, that are salivating, just waiting
for this to happen because all of these interests will be sold
at significant discounts," said one bank executive, who asked
that neither he nor his bank be identified so he could talk
freely about their planned appeal to regulators.
Supporters of the law dismiss these concerns and said banks
are simply trying to get a break and weaken the Volcker rule.
"If you can't sell something in five years it really raises
a more fundamental issue as to how it is being valued," said
Dennis Kelleher, president of Better Market, a non-profit group
that supports the Volcker rule.
Wayne Abernathy, a top official with the American Bankers
Association, said part of the concern is that if banks all get
out of certain assets at the same time there will be liquidity
problems in those markets.
"Who's going to pick up the slack quickly enough so the
markets don't see a big hiccup," he said.
Bank analysts said it is difficult to determine how much
money is at stake given the timeframes involved and the arcane
nature of what funds would be impacted.
The issue may turn out to be more about the money banks
will not make rather than what they will lose by having to
sell. "What they're giving up is a potential for future
return," said Marty Mosby, a bank analyst with Guggenheim
Securities.
Banks have been quickly winding down their private equity
portfolios due to new regulatory requirements, including the
Volcker rule, but still have sizable exposures.
For instance, at the end of the third quarter the book
value of BofA's private equity investments was $1.8 billion.
That compares to $4.8 billion a year earlier.
But they fear they have already sold off the low-hanging
fruit and that the remaining investments will take a longer
time to offload at good prices.
An official at another large bank, who asked not to be
identified, complained that selling assets at a low price could
hurt efforts to raise the capital required by regulators.
NARROW DEFINITION
The specific issue banks plan to lobby is how to define
"illiquid funds," the bank executives said.
Dodd-Frank gives banks two years to liquidate most of their
holdings in hedge and private equity funds. A bank can then
apply for three one-year extensions bringing the total amount
of time to divest to five years.
The law, however, allows regulators to give banks an
additional five years to comply with the law for "illiquid
funds." That concession came in response to bank complaints
during the drafting of Dodd-Frank about how investments like
those in real estate could be impacted.
The lobbying push focuses on how to define illiquid so more
funds can get the additional five years. It is a fight the
banks have already lost once, they said.
In February the Federal Reserve released a final rule to
govern the time periods for complying with the Volcker rule.
Bank executives were unhappy with the Fed's policy, arguing
it defined "illiquid funds" so narrowly that few investments
would meet the standard, the bank executives said.
Large banks now want to revisit this decision as part of
the regulation, proposed in October, that agencies are
finalizing to implement the broader details of the Volcker
rule. Regulators are seeking input through Jan. 13.
Along with the restrictions on investments in hedge and
private equity funds, the Volcker rule would prevent banks that
receive government backstops like deposit insurance from making
risky trades with their own funds in securities, derivatives
and other financial products.
The rule was named for former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker,
who championed the measure.
Like most of the Volcker rule the issue of timing and funds
would have the most impact on the largest banks, such as
Goldman Sachs , Bank of America and JPMorgan
Chase .
Part of the discussion in the industry right now, according
to bank officials, is whether individual banks should make the
case to regulators or leave it to their lobbying groups.
But the industry is already perfecting its pitch that
rushed sales could hurt the economy.
"Generally speaking, the more time banks have to divest
positions in hedge funds and private equity funds...the better
it will be for avoiding negative market implications and
depleting asset prices," said Tim Cameron, head of the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association's Asset
Management Group, it lobbies on behalf of large large banks.