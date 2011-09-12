RPT-U.S. banks look for kinder, gentler death plans

(This is a repeat of a story that originally was published on
* Final 'living will' rule to be unveiled Tuesday
* Banks want regulators to focus more on recovery
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. banks
preparing to submit plans on how they can be put to death are
pushing regulators to put more emphasis on how to keep them
alive.
This week, U.S. regulators are set to unveil a final rule
that requires banks and some other large financial companies to
write "living wills" that provide a road map for how they could
be quickly liquidated if they run into trouble.
The rule is required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
oversight law, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp board is
scheduled to vote on Tuesday on the final rule. The Federal
Reserve also would have to approve the rule before it takes
effect, most likely in about a month. [ID:nN1E7870M5]
Banking executives and consultants working for large banks
say the rule should include room for what a financial
institution would do to nurse itself back to health and avoid
having to be liquidated.
If not something this explicit, they want a reference in
the rule to the idea that these death plans will be part of a
larger oversight process that includes planning for both
recovery and death.
At the heart of the request is a broader anxiety in the
industry that the new law and what regulators are doing with it
is putting too much emphasis on preparing to fail.
"What we would like to say and what we are trying to
encourage in the rule is: Don't have a rule that is biased
toward failure, have a rule that presumes recovery," said Wayne
Abernathy, a top executive at the American Bankers
Association.
That idea is being met skeptically by regulators, at least
as a component of the living will rule.
One of Dodd-Frank's main goals is to establish a way to
better handle the failure of a large financial company and so
avoid the kind of chaos that followed the demise of Lehman
Brothers LEHMQ.PK in 2008.
The rule applies to banks with more than $50 billion in
assets -- a group that includes giants such as Bank of America
(BAC.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) -- and to other large non-bank
financial firms.
A regulatory official noted that the law is clear that a
living will is supposed to focus on how a firm could be
liquidated quickly and easily.
The law also contains other sections, the official noted,
that address recovery efforts such as rules the Federal Reserve
will write on what should be done to stanch the bleeding when a
financial institution is suffering.
While banks support the idea of a better process for
handling a large failure, there is a lack of enthusiasm for
spending a lot of time and money on plans that focus on how to
turn off the lights rather than on keeping them lit.
"When we speak to our bank clients, they almost view it as
though, 'The regulators want us to manage the business for
failure while our shareholders want us to make sure we have
plans to react to situations and save the bank,'" said Richard
Davis, vice president of strategic planning and special
projects at FTI Consulting.
"They would much rather focus on the recovery aspect for a
host of reasons, but the primary one being, resolution should
be a last resort."
In the push for more of a focus on recovery, supporters of
the law detect a reluctance by banks to hand over a stark
assessment of whether they are "too big to fail."
"If it's done well, the resolution planning process is
really going to reveal to the regulators which banks could not
be handled in a crisis -- too big, too complicated, too
interconnected," said Marcus Stanley, policy director for the
group Americans for Financial Reform. "They may not want that
revealed to regulators so clearly."
