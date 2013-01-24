Obama nominates White to head SEC, Cordray at CFPB

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Jan 24 President Barack Obama on Thursday nominated former U.S. federal prosecutor Mary Jo White to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, signaling a desire for tough oversight of Wall Street.
Obama also renominated Richard Cordray to continue as the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the U.S. watchdog for consumer products such as mortgages and student loans.
Obama told a White House ceremony that there is more work needed to confront what he called irresponsible behavior in the Wall Street financial sector and that White would have this duty.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict