U.S. FDIC adopts tougher bank leverage rules

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON, April 8 The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp voted on Tuesday to adopt tougher leverage requirements for the biggest U.S. banks.
The rules set a leverage ratio of 6 percent for big banks and 5 percent for their holding companies. The new requirements would take effect in 2018, regulators said. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson. Editing by Douwe Miedema and Andre Grenon)
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.
