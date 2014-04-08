版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 4月 9日 星期三 02:51 BJT

U.S. FDIC adopts tougher bank leverage rules

WASHINGTON, April 8 The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp voted on Tuesday to adopt tougher leverage requirements for the biggest U.S. banks.

The rules set a leverage ratio of 6 percent for big banks and 5 percent for their holding companies. The new requirements would take effect in 2018, regulators said. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson. Editing by Douwe Miedema and Andre Grenon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐