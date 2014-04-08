U.S. FDIC adopts tougher bank leverage rules

WASHINGTON, April 8 The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp voted on Tuesday to adopt tougher leverage requirements for the biggest U.S. banks.

The rules set a leverage ratio of 6 percent for big banks and 5 percent for their holding companies. The new requirements would take effect in 2018, regulators said. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson. Editing by Douwe Miedema and Andre Grenon)