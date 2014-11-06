Fed's Powell calls for tougher clearinghouse oversight

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
CHICAGO Nov 6 Clearinghouses like those operated by CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange should be subject to stricter oversight, including coordinated stress tests, to prevent failure in the face of a financial shock, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.
"Clearing members and regulators needs a more systematic view of what stress tests are performed, at what frequency, with what assumptions, and with what results," said Fed Governor Jerome Powell, in prepared remarks at the Chicago Federal Reserve.
Clearinghouses also "need to develop clear and detailed (central clearing party) recovery and resolution strategies" in case, despite stricter standards, they fail, he added. (Reporting by Ann Saphir in Chicago; additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.