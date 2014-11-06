Fed's Powell calls for tougher clearinghouse oversight

CHICAGO Nov 6 Clearinghouses like those operated by CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange should be subject to stricter oversight, including coordinated stress tests, to prevent failure in the face of a financial shock, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

"Clearing members and regulators needs a more systematic view of what stress tests are performed, at what frequency, with what assumptions, and with what results," said Fed Governor Jerome Powell, in prepared remarks at the Chicago Federal Reserve.

Clearinghouses also "need to develop clear and detailed (central clearing party) recovery and resolution strategies" in case, despite stricter standards, they fail, he added. (Reporting by Ann Saphir in Chicago; additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)