版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 18日 星期二 02:07 BJT

Fed's Tarullo, bank execs to appear at U.S. Senate hearing, panel says

WASHINGTON Nov 17 A U.S. Senate panel on Monday said Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo and executives from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase would appear at a hearing this week on banks' involvement in physical commodities.

The Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations' two-day hearing on Thursday and Friday will focus on banks' ownership of oil, natural gas and aluminum. Top commodities executives from several banks will testify, the panel said.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐