Wall Street regulator backs registration for high-speed traders

NextEra shares could return 20 percent over next 12 months -Barron's
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
WASHINGTON May 20 High-frequency trading firms should be required to register with U.S. securities regulators, the head of Wall Street's self-funded regulator said Tuesday.
"I think it would be a great thing for the (Securities and Exchange Commission} to focus on whether there should be registration requirements for active high-frequency traders," said Richard Ketchum, the chief executive of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, at FINRA's annual conference. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319