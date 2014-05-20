版本:
Wall Street regulator backs registration for high-speed traders

WASHINGTON May 20 High-frequency trading firms should be required to register with U.S. securities regulators, the head of Wall Street's self-funded regulator said Tuesday.

"I think it would be a great thing for the (Securities and Exchange Commission} to focus on whether there should be registration requirements for active high-frequency traders," said Richard Ketchum, the chief executive of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, at FINRA's annual conference. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
