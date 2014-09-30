版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 1日 星期三 03:00 BJT

U.S. Fed to study impact of capital rules on big insurers

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday announced plans to study the potential effects of forcing big insurance companies to meet tough funding restrictions required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.

The Wall Street oversight law directed regulators to identify big non-bank financial firms that could pose risks to the U.S. financial system.

Those companies are regulated by the Fed, and must meet capital requirements comparable to those for big U.S. banks. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐