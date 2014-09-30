U.S. Fed to study impact of capital rules on big insurers

Banks drag European shares down from 20-month highs
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday announced plans to study the potential effects of forcing big insurance companies to meet tough funding restrictions required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.
The Wall Street oversight law directed regulators to identify big non-bank financial firms that could pose risks to the U.S. financial system.
Those companies are regulated by the Fed, and must meet capital requirements comparable to those for big U.S. banks. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)
OSLO, April 27 John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
PARIS, April 27 French energy company Total gave the go-ahead on Thursday to develop its first major project since 2014 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit that underscored its drive to cut costs throughout the oil price downturn.