U.S. Republican lawmakers say regulators treat insurers unfairly

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 A group of Republican
lawmakers on Tuesday accused U.S. regulators of "disparate
treatment" of nonbank financial firms that are currently being
considered for tougher oversight.
The lawmakers, led by Representative Scott Garrett of New
Jersey, said that in trying to identify companies so large that
their failure could pose a potential threat to financial
markets, regulators have considered more analysis and public
feedback on asset management firms than they did about insurance
companies.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), which
brings together various U.S. financial regulators, last year
dubbed American International Group and Prudential
Financial as "systemically" risky, which means they will
be subject to strict oversight by the Federal Reserve.
Regulators have also been studying risks posed by asset
managers and their activities, but none have received this
designation so far.
"This disparate treatment has led to uncertainty in the
insurance industry and raised concerns that the council's
approach to insurance company designations is to 'designate
first, ask questions later,'" the lawmakers said in a letter to
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, who heads the FSOC.
The council was formed in response to the 2007-2009 crisis
and charged with watching for risks to the financial system. It
has also designated as risky General Electric's financial
services unit and is expected to name a third insurer, Metlife
, as risky as soon as this week.
Garrett and six other Republican lawmakers said in their
letter that the regulatory council's research arm has published
a study on asset managers, held a public conference on the
industry and asked staff to take a more detailed look at
specific products and activities.
But it did not take those steps before designating insurers
as risky, the lawmakers said. The council also did not do an
industry-wide analysis of insurers even after an advisory panel
recommended it, they said.
"It seems appropriate that the council, at a minimum, should
apply the same level of analysis and due diligence for the
insurance industry as it has for the asset management industry
before formally considering whether to designate another
insurance company," the lawmakers said.
In addition to Garrett, the letter was signed by six other
representatives: Spencer Bachus of Alabama, Ed Royce of
California, Steve Stivers of Ohio, Sean Duffy of Wisconsin, Mick
Mulvaney of South Carolina and Dennis Ross of Florida.
A Treasury spokeswoman confirmed receiving the letter and
said the department plans to respond.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Leslie Adler)