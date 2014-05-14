U.S. Fed approves merger request of two Texas banks

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 27
April 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON May 14 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it had approved a merger request from Texas-based financial firms Cullen/Frost Bankers and WNB Bancshares.
The two firms announced the merger plans in August 2013. The Fed said their subsidiary banks, Frost Bank and Western National Bank, would also merge. Frost Bank, the surviving entity, would remain the sixth largest bank in Texas, the Fed said. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SYDNEY, April 27 Australia's third-largest television network, Ten Network Holdings, on Thursday said its future was dependent on financing arrangements after it reported a A$232 million ($173.44 million) half-year loss in a weak advertising market.
CALGARY, Alberta, April 26 Cenovus Energy Inc won about 87 percent of shareholders' votes for its board of director slate on Wednesday, below previous near-unanimous approvals, as some voters protested the company's C$17 billion ($12.6 billion) purchase of ConocoPhillips assets.