UPDATE 1-Metlife could be labelled systemically important - Bloomberg

(Adds Treasury declines comment)
July 22 U.S. regulators are set to label Metlife
Inc systemically important, subjecting it to stricter
oversight by the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bloomberg reported,
citing two people familiar with the matter.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) could make
the decision on July 31, when it is likely to meet, according to
the Bloomberg report. (bloom.bg/1rz1sJd)
The vote could, however, be delayed as the council has not
formally closed its review of the insurer, which has been under
consideration for being labelled systemically important for more
than a year, according to the Bloomberg report.
MetLife would have 30 days to request a hearing before the
FSOC to contest the decision. The regulators would then hold a
vote to make a final decision about designating MetLife.
Chris Stern, spokesman for Metlife, declined to comment.
Treasury Department spokeswoman Suzanne Elio also declined to
comment.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Joyjeet Das and
Andrew Hay)