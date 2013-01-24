版本:
White House confirms Obama to nominate Mary Jo White to head SEC

WASHINGTON Jan 24 White House spokesman Jay Carney on Thursday confirmed that President Barack Obama will nominate Mary Jo White as chair of the Securities Exchange Commission.

Obama is to formally announce the former federal prosecutor for the post later in the day.
