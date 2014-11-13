U.S. consumer bureau proposes new rules for prepaid cards

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 13 The U.S. consumer watchdog on
Thursday proposed new rules requiring prepaid product companies
to disclose fees and offer other protections to people who buy
their cards.
Consumers use prepaid products to load money into accounts
that can be used to make payments or get cash. Some people use
the products because they do not have a bank account, while
others use them to control their spending.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said
consumers put nearly $65 billion into such accounts in 2012.
Unlike checking accounts and other bank services, prepaid
cards have not been not subject to rules that allow consumers to
access account information for free or that limit their
responsibility for lost or stolen cards.
On Thursday, the bureau proposed extending numerous such
protections to consumers using prepaid products.
"Our proposal would close the loopholes in this market and
ensure prepaid consumers are protected whether they are swiping
a card, scanning their smartphone, or sending a payment," CFPB
director Richard Cordray said in a statement.
The bureau said its rules would apply to plastic cards that
function like debit cards and are sold at retailers such as
Walmart. Green Dot Corp is one of the biggest
issuers of these cards.
The rules also would apply to electronic accounts that store
funds, such as eBay's PayPal and Google
Wallet.
The CFPB was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law and charged
with overseeing consumer financial products such as mortgages
and credit cards. It announced in May 2012 that it was
considering rules for the prepaid market.
The bureau also unveiled new disclosure forms to explain any
fees or costs to withdraw cash that come with prepaid cards.
Most prepaid products allow customers to spend only the
money in their accounts, but some offer forms of credit,
including overdrafts. Consumer advocates say this defeats the
purpose of the products, and they have called for the bureau to
ban overdrafts on prepaid accounts.
On Thursday, the bureau said companies must wait 30 days
after a customer opens an account before extending credit. They
also must ensure the consumer can repay the debt, and they
cannot automatically deduct payments from the prepaid account.
Stakeholders have 90 days to comment on the proposal, after
which the bureau will consider finalizing the rules.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)