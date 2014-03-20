版本:
TABLE-U.S. banks' capital ratios under Fed stress tests

March 20 The Federal Reserve said on Thursday
that all but one of the 30 banks it subjected to its annual
stress tests had sufficient capital to withstand a hypothetical
economic crisis. 
    Only Zions Bancorporation, a Salt Lake City,
Utah-based lender with $56.0 billion in assets, would be left
with a regulatory capital ratio beneath the Fed's 5.0 percent
minimum under the exercise. 
    The results of the tests inform regulators' decision on
whether to allow banks to repurchase their shares or pay
dividends in the coming year. That announcement will be made on
March 26. 
    Below is a table of how each bank would perform in a
scenario in which the unemployment rate rises to 11.25 percent,
the stock market falls by nearly 50 percent, and home prices
decline by one-quarter over a 15-month period:
    
 Bank holding company    Projected minimum tier 1 common ratios
                         under severely adverse scenario
 Zions Bancorporation    3.5
                         
 M&T Bank Corp           5.9
 Bank of America Corp    6.0
                         
 Morgan Stanley          6.1
 Ally Financial Inc      6.3
                         
 JPMorgan Chase & Co     6.3
                         
 Goldman Sachs Group     6.8
 Inc                     
 HSBC North America      6.8
 Holdings Inc.           
 Citigroup Inc           7.0
 Santander Holdings      7.3
 USA, Inc.               
 Huntington Bancshares   7.4
 Inc                     
 BMO Financial Corp      7.6
 Capital One Financial   7.6
 Corp                    
 UnionBanCal             8.1
 Corporation             
 BB&T Corp               8.2
 U.S. Bancorp            8.2
 Wells Fargo & Co        8.2
                         
 Fifth Third Bancorp     8.3
                         
 Comerica Inc            8.4
 BBVA Compass            8.5
 Bancshares, Inc         
 SunTrust Banks Inc      8.7
                         
 Regions Financial Corp  8.8
                         
 PNC Financial Services  9.0
 Group Inc               
 KeyCorp                 9.2
 RBS Citizens Financial  10.7
 Group, Inc.             
 Northern Trust Corp     11.4
                         
 American Express Co     12.6
                         
 Bank of New York        13.1
 Mellon Corp             
 Discover Financial      13.1
 Services                
 State Street Corp       13.3
                         
 
 (Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Leslie Adler)
