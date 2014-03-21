版本:
U.S. Fed issues corrected stress test results, says most changes minor

WASHINGTON, March 21 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday issued corrections to the closely watched annual bank stress tests results that were published a day earlier.

Most of the firms either had no change in their capital ratios or at most a 0.1 percentage point difference between Thursday's release and the corrected figures, the Fed said. The biggest change was for American Express, whose minimum capital ratio under stress declined by 0.5 percentage point to 12.1 percent.

The change did not cause any additional firms to dip below the 5 percent minimum for top-tier capital. The one bank that fell under the minimum on Thursday, Zions Bancorp, saw its capital ratio revised up slightly to 3.6 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
