US Bank to pay $57 million over "add-on" products-regulators

BRIEF-Thales acquires Guavus in the US
* Thales acquires US company Guavus, a real-time big data analytics
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Thursday said US Bancorp agreed to pay about $57 million because of problems related to identity theft protection products it sold consumers.
The OCC said US Bank would pay it a $4 million civil penalty and a separate $5 million fine to the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. It also must pay about $48 million to harmed borrowers.
The bank neither admitted nor denied the findings, the OCC said. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Thales acquires US company Guavus, a real-time big data analytics
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.