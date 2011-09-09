UPDATE 2-Germany, France press for "Tobin" tax, UK opposed

* Berlin, Paris say Tobin tax could start in Europe first
* London rejects transaction tax in UK
* Banks warn market end users would end up paying
By Noah Barkin and Fiona Shaikh
BERLIN/MARSEILLE, France, Sept 9 Europe should
press ahead with a tax on financial transactions even without
international consensus, the German and French finance ministers
said in a letter sent to the European Commission on Friday.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and his French
counterpart Francois Baroin urged in the letter seen by Reuters
that the European Council presidency put the issue on its agenda
in coming months.
"Although the Toronto G20 meeting demonstrated that a global
agreement is very difficult to achieve, we strongly believe that
the implementation of a financial transaction tax (FTT) at the
European level would be a crucial step on the path to reaching a
global consensus in a way that does not affect European
competitiveness," the letter said.
EU member Britain, home to Europe's biggest financial
centre, opposes what is commonly dubbed a "Tobin tax" on
transactions.
"If the euro area would like to have a banks levy, that's a
matter for them. The UK will not be part of any euro area tax,"
a UK Treasury spokesman told Reuters on the sidelines of a
meeting in southern France of finance ministers of the world's
wealthiest nations.
The spokesman noted that Britain -- which has a "stamp duty"
tax on share trades -- already had a levy on banks.
In response to a question from a lawmaker on Tuesday, UK
Finance Minister George Osborne told Britain's parliament: "I
can assure the right honourable gentleman that I am certainly
opposed to any new European tax."
Unanimity would be required among EU states to impose a tax
on a member country.
Schaeuble has said in the past that he favours pressing
ahead with the tax within the 17-nation euro zone, but the
letter made no mention of that, urging it be put in place
"internationally or within the European Union".
CUSTOMER PAYS?
Europe's top banks said the impact of a transaction tax
needed to be understood.
"Many financial transactions are carried out on behalf of
businesses that would bear the cost of the additional tax," said
Simon Lewis, chief executive of the Association for Financial
Markets in Europe (AFME).
The Franco-German letter said that finalising how to
allocate funds raised by such a tax should not be a precondition
for agreement to pursue it.
"The tax base should be broad and cover all financial
transactions related to financial instruments such as equities,
bonds, currency transactions and derivatives," the letter said.
A preliminary outline of the FTT that was attached to the
letter said over-the-counter (OTC) transactions, a vast market
of securities traded between banks, should come within its
scope.
Efforts to push through the tax at the G20 level have so far
foundered, prompting European countries to consider acting
alone. But British opposition has been a major stumbling block.
The outline of the tax said the burden should be shared
equally between EU resident counterparties.
"When one of the transaction counterparties is not located
in the EU, the party established in the EU should be responsible
for the payment of the whole amount," it read.
"However, EU residents should be authorised to pay only half
the tax rate on transactions with counterparties that also
impose an FT, subject to a fiscal cooperation agreement."
EU Tax Commissioner Algirdas Semeta said on Thursday he
would propose in early October a tax on trading shares and
bonds. He believes a 0.1 percent tax on a stock or bond trade
and a 0.01 percent levy on derivatives trades would be low
enough so as not to trigger avoidance measures.
An EU official said the plan would proceed for the 17-nation
euro zone if Britain remained opposed.
A transaction or Tobin tax, named after the U.S. economist
who came up with the idea in the 1970s, has been mooted at
regular intervals to raise funds, but has always struggled to
get off the drawing board because it is easy to avoid unless all
countries impose it.
(Additional reporting by Huw Jones and Sven Egenter in London;
Editing by David Holmes)