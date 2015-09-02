U.S. gives antitrust approval to Nikkei's purchase of Financial Times

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 Japan's Nikkei media group won U.S. antitrust approval for its $1.3 billion purchase of the Financial Times from Britain's Pearson PLC, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
The transaction was on the list of deals that the FTC and Justice Department granted "early termination," essentially quick antitrust approval.
Nikkei's purchase of the Financial Times marks the culmination of decades of attempts to break into mainstream English-language media.
Nikkei, whose flagship newspaper enjoys a must-read reputation for financial news in Japan, previously had a years-long alliance with Wall Street Journal publisher Dow Jones, which ended in the last decade. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.