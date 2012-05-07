UPDATE 1-US Treasury to sell more AIG shares for $5 bln

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 24
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, Feb 24 France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.404 billion euros and projected stable 2017 income, based on the remaining operations as it prepares to complete the sale of its security business.
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Adds analyst comment, detail)