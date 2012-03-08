UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury prices AIG offering at $29 a share

WASHINGTON, March 8 The U.S. Treasury on
Thursday priced its $6 billion AIG offering at $29 a share,
allowing the Obama administration to break-even on its
investment in the insurer as it winds down bailout programs from
the financial crisis.
The Treasury said it would sell 206.9 million shares of AIG,
reducing its stake in the insurer to 70 percent from 77 percent.
AIG has agreed to buy 103.4 million shares, representing about
half the proceeds.
The sale is part of efforts to exit stakes in private
companies as soon as practicable, and to wind down the $700
billion Troubled Asset Relief Program established to protect
Wall Street during the crisis, Treasury Assistant Secretary Tim
Massad said.
Shares of AIG fell 3 percent to $28.45 in early morning
trading.