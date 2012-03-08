Treasury selling AIG stock, expects to earn $6 bln

WASHINGTON, March 8 The U.S. Treasury Department said it would sell 206.9 million shares of stock in AIG for $29 a share as part of efforts to wind down government bailout programs from the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

Treasury said in a statement on Thursday it expects to earn about $6 billion from the offering. AIG has agreed to buy 103.4 million shares, representing about half the proceeds, Treasury said.

The sale is part of efforts to exit stakes in private companies as soon as practicable, and to wind down the Troubled Asset Relief Program established to protect Wall Street during the crisis, Treasury Assistant Secretary Tim Massad said.