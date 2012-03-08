Treasury selling AIG stock, expects to earn $6 bln

WASHINGTON, March 8 The U.S. Treasury
Department said it would sell 206.9 million shares of stock in
AIG for $29 a share as part of efforts to wind down government
bailout programs from the 2007-2008 financial crisis.
Treasury said in a statement on Thursday it expects to earn
about $6 billion from the offering. AIG has agreed to
buy 103.4 million shares, representing about half the proceeds,
Treasury said.
The sale is part of efforts to exit stakes in private
companies as soon as practicable, and to wind down the Troubled
Asset Relief Program established to protect Wall Street during
the crisis, Treasury Assistant Secretary Tim Massad said.