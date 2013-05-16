UPDATE 1-Ex-Citi CEO Pandit in tie-up with India's JM Financial

MUMBAI May 16 Former Citigroup Chief
Executive Vikram Pandit is buying a stake in Indian financial
services company JM Financial Ltd, JM Financial said
in a statement on Thursday.
Pandit, who resigned from Citi last October, will also
become non-executive chairman of JM Financial's banking arm if
it succeeds in getting a banking license, the company said.
India is in the process of issuing new bank licences for the
first time since 2004, and numerous companies are expected to
apply. Pandit will have the right to buy shares in the proposed
bank.
JM Financial said it would expand its lending and financing
businesses by issuing $100 million in capital to funds raised
and managed by a firm led by Pandit.
JM Financial, one of India's largest domestic financial
firms, also said it would set up a fund jointly with Pandit's
firm to buy distressed assets. The fund is targeting an initial
capitalisation of $100 million.
Pandit said he had known JM Financial for more than two
decades. "Given the opportunity, JM Financial can provide the
banking and financial services that the country needs," he said
in JM Financial's statement.
Pandit and his business partner, Hari Aiyer, will buy a 3
percent equity stake in the financial services company through
an issue of warrants, the Indian company said. JM Financial has
a market capitalisation of $279 million.
Morgan Stanley and Azim Premji, the chairman of
Indian IT services exporter Wipro Ltd, each owned
roughly 3 percent of JM Financial as of the end of March.