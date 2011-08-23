REFILE-Deals in US financial adviser industry down in Q2

(Refiles to fix spelling of 'financial' in headline)
* 7 deals involving RIAs in Q2 vs 11 in Q1
* 5 deals made by banks, 2 by investment advisers
* Median AUM of firms acquired was $800 mln
* $8.5 bln in total assets exchanged, up from $6 bln in Q1
TORONTO, Aug 23 Merger and acquisition activity
in the U.S. financial advisory industry in the second quarter
was down from the first three months of the year, but the
amount of assets exchanged increased, according to a report
released on Tuesday.
There were seven transactions involving retail-focused
Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) firms with at least $50
million in assets under management or $500,000 in annual
revenue in the second quarter of 2011, the report from Pershing
Advisor Solutions said.
That compares with 11 deals in the first quarter, and 10 in
the year-before quarter.
Five of the seven deals were made by banks, while the other
two were made by financial advisory firms. So-called serial
acquirers were absent from the deal space in the quarter.
In 2010, banks accounted for just 13 percent of all deals
completed, the report said.
Notable deals in the quarter included SunTrust Banks'
(STI.N) acquisition of CSI Capital Management in May for an
undisclosed amount, adding $1.5 billion in assets under
management to the bank's private wealth division.
The largest non-bank deal happened in April with the merger
of the investment management firms Horizon Asset Management and
Kinetics Asset Management. Once the deal is complete, the
combined entity will have about $9.8 billion in assets under
management.
The median assets under management of the firms acquired in
the second quarter was $800 million, twice the median amount of
assets exchanged in the previous quarter.
Nearly half the purchases included RIAs with more than $1
billion in assets. The total assets exchanged, around $8.5
billion, was up from just over $6 billion in the first
quarter.
(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Rob Wilson)