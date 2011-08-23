REFILE-Deals in US financial adviser industry down in Q2

(Refiles to fix spelling of 'financial' in headline)

TORONTO, Aug 23 Merger and acquisition activity in the U.S. financial advisory industry in the second quarter was down from the first three months of the year, but the amount of assets exchanged increased, according to a report released on Tuesday.

There were seven transactions involving retail-focused Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) firms with at least $50 million in assets under management or $500,000 in annual revenue in the second quarter of 2011, the report from Pershing Advisor Solutions said.

That compares with 11 deals in the first quarter, and 10 in the year-before quarter.

Five of the seven deals were made by banks, while the other two were made by financial advisory firms. So-called serial acquirers were absent from the deal space in the quarter.

In 2010, banks accounted for just 13 percent of all deals completed, the report said.

Notable deals in the quarter included SunTrust Banks' (STI.N) acquisition of CSI Capital Management in May for an undisclosed amount, adding $1.5 billion in assets under management to the bank's private wealth division.

The largest non-bank deal happened in April with the merger of the investment management firms Horizon Asset Management and Kinetics Asset Management. Once the deal is complete, the combined entity will have about $9.8 billion in assets under management.

The median assets under management of the firms acquired in the second quarter was $800 million, twice the median amount of assets exchanged in the previous quarter.

Nearly half the purchases included RIAs with more than $1 billion in assets. The total assets exchanged, around $8.5 billion, was up from just over $6 billion in the first quarter. (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Rob Wilson)