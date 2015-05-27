RPT - INSIGHT-Original robo-adviser Financial Engines seeks life beyond 401(k)s

(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Jessica Toonkel and David Randall
NEW YORK May 27 Long before the phrase
"robo-adviser" existed, Sunnyvale, California-based Financial
Engines was cornering the untapped 401(k) plan market with
computer simulations to help people save for retirement.
With the first wave of baby boomers now retiring, the
company is reaching a critical moment: Its core customers, who
have been accessing its advice through company 401(k) plans,
will soon be off on their own. To hang onto those investors -
and find others - Financial Engines is planning to go up against
other so-called "robo-advisers," companies that use software
programs to provide financial advice, and offer advice outside
the 401(k) market.
"We do see substantial opportunities beyond the workplace to
help investors," Christopher Jones, chief investment officer,
told Reuters. "Could we end up competing against the
robo-advisers? Absolutely."
With this challenge in mind, Financial Engines,
which serves corporate retirement plans from companies including
Delta Air Lines to Microsoft to Xerox, is discussing ways to
offer retirement savings advice and management to the families
and friends of the 8.9 million employees at the companies it
serves, Jones said.
Concerns about the low enrollment rates in Financial
Engines' money-management service, along with rising costs
helped push shares down 45 percent in 2014.
"They are clearly the 800 pound gorilla in the 401(k) space,
but the question is, how do they get more people to use the
service" said Martin Schmidt of H2Solutions, a Wheaton,
Illinois-based consultant for 401(k) plans. "As the baby boomers
retire, that is going to be a bigger challenge."
Meanwhile, a growing number of robo-adviser upstarts like
WealthFront and Betterment, as well as more traditional
brokerage firms, such as Charles Schwab Corp, are
spending heavily to convince soon-to-be retirees to move their
retirement savings into individual retirement accounts with
them. In 2013, investors rolled $324 billion from 401(k)
accounts into the $6.5 trillion IRA market, according to
Cerulli.
"That's where the end of the rainbow is for advisers and all
of these providers," Schmidt said. "Everyone is vying for those
dollars."
Recognizing the demographic changes, the company, which has
been serving the $4.2 trillion 401(k) market for 19 years, has
been ramping up its offerings to retirees and soon-to-be
retirees in recent years, trying to keep them from moving money
out of their 401(k) plans.
In 2011, the firm introduced its Income+ service which lets
retirees receive monthly payouts from their retirement savings
and buy an annuity if they choose. Jones said he believes that
this generation, the first to really use 401(k) plans, may keep
those accounts intact.
Financial Engines more recently has added services to help
investors manage Social Security payments as well transition
their money into an IRA.
However, it remains unclear how many employees will actually
pay Financial Engines to manage their money in retirement.
"Obviously we would like to have more people using our
service," Jones said.
A 2014 study by Aon Hewitt found that the average retirement
plan participant who used online advice or another form of
managed account reaped annual returns that were 3.3 percent
higher than those who did not, even after the higher fees were
taken into account. At that rate, the savings of a 45-year-old
who turned to online help would be 79 percent greater than a
co-worker who did not by the age of 65. These returns apply to
all online advice use, not just Financial Engine's.
KEEPING RETIREES
The stakes are high. With baby boomers expected to retire at
a pace of 10,000 a day for 14 years, 2016 is on track to be the
first year that 401(k) plans will have greater outflows of money
than inflows, according to Cerulli Associates. Investors are
expected to take $366 billion out of their 401(k) plans next
year, while only put in $364 billion into their plans, a trend
that will accelerate in coming years.
That the company is focusing on improving enrollment rates
by adding more personalization and increasing its web and social
media presence could push its shares to $50, said Mose Katri, an
analyst at Cowen and Company, who has an outperform rating on
the shares. Shares of the company closed up more than 1 percent
Tuesday at $42.55.
Financial Engines serves 146 of the Fortune 500 companies
and has relationships with many of the largest record-keeping
platforms that serve 401(k) plans. Wells Fargo will soon
announce a deal with the company that will make its online
advice available to the 3.8 million 401(k) participants on its
401(k) record-keeping platform.
While the firm currently has the advantage of a captive
audience with all of the employees at the companies it signs up
as clients, it will be tougher if it starts direct marketing to
investors, said Bob Napoli, an analyst at William Blair. "Going
at it one by one is harder."
That drawdown from 401(k) plans will potentially reduce the
amount of assets that Financial Engines can manage and levy
fees.
Financial Engines charges investors 0.20 to 0.60 percent of
their assets annually to manage their money, while WealthFront
charges nothing for investors with less than $10,000 in assets,
and 0.25 percent for investors with more than $10,000.
Today, fewer than 10 percent of plan participants let
Financial Engines assume the more lucrative business of managing
their assets, rather than simply getting the free advice paid
for by the plan sponsor. While 8.9 million plan participants
have access to the company's money management services, only
869,000 use it.
"That's a tiny sliver of their potential," said Michael
Baron, a vice president at New York-based fund manager Baron
Capital, which owns about 4.8 million shares of Financial
Engines. "We think that their enrollment rates are artificially
low because they've been signing up these very large plans, and
it takes time to get the enrollment figures up" toward
approximately 20 percent, he said.
Revenues for the company's professional management service,
which accounted for 90 percent of the company's revenue in the
first quarter, rose 17 percent in its most recent quarter
compared with the year before, accelerating from 15 percent
year-over-year growth in the prior quarter.
The employees that do sign up for the management service
show "very little attrition," said Sandy Villere, who recently
began adding shares of the company to the line of Villere funds
he co-manages. "It's just software, but it works."
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel. Editing by David Gaffen and John
Pickering)