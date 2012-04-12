CORRECTED-Option traders bullish on banks as earnings loom

* Financial ETF calls outpace puts on Thursday
* May $16 XLF calls active ahead of JPM, Wells reports
By Doris Frankel
April 12 Option traders appear to be stepping up
bullish positions in an exchange-traded fund tied to a basket of
financial stocks just ahead of a slew of earnings from big U.S.
banks.
Shares of the Financial Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded
fund XLF which tracks financial-related companies from
the Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1.9 percent to
$15.49 on Thursday.
The rise in the fund was accompanied by a burst of activity
in its calls, contracts often used to bet on share gains, in a
change of sentiment from the previous session. It comes a day
before bellwethers JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo
kick off bank earnings Friday morning.
"Today's call buyers are possibly anticipating additional
short-term strength in the financials heading into earnings
reports from JP Morgan and Wells Fargo tomorrow morning," said
WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy.
Traders exchanged a total of 132,000 calls and 72,000 puts
in the XLF, below its recent average daily volume of 345,000
contracts, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.
Many investors reached for the May $16 call strikes, where
transactions suggested extended gains in the fund's price by
expiration in 36 days. In all, more than 66,600 contracts traded
in that strike, with 95 percent of the activity on the ask
price, indicating they were bought, data from Trade Alert
showed.
"The call buying in the XLF, notably the May $16 strike
calls, looks to be a bullish bet on positive developments on the
banks from their upcoming earnings," said C.C. Lagator, a
co-founder of RiskReversal.com, an option trading website.
Data from brokerage firm TradeMonster showed 61,000 May $16
calls were bought for 18 to 20 cents per contract during the
session. Call owners would turn a profit if the fund rises above
the $16.20 break-even price by expiration.
"The high in the XLF last year was just above $17 prior to
the European debt crisis bubbling up," Lagator said. "It appears
that traders are positioning for a run at last year's highs."
But he noted this type of trade can be used as protection
against a short position in the shares of the fund.
Calls are often used to bet on share price appreciation as
well as to hedge a short position in the underlying security.
They grant investors the right to buy shares at a fixed price
any time up until expiration.
The May $16 contracts in play were more than one-third of
its open interest, making it hard to tell whether traders were
initiating new bullish bets or buying to close existing
positions.
"Our take is that this call buying reflects optimism about
JPMorgan and other large constituents of the XLF," said Jon
Najarian, a co-founder of brokerage firm TradeMonster.com.
Other components of the fund include Citigroup Inc,
Goldman Sachs Group and Bank of America Corp, all
reporting results in the coming days.
For 81 financial companies in the S&P 500 stock index,
first-quarter earnings are expected to be up 6.5 percent from a
year ago, according to surveys of analysts by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S through April 4..
The interest in the fund's calls was a key shift in
sentiment from Wednesday when 165,000 puts and 48,000 calls
traded in the XLF. The April $15 strike puts on the XLF were the
most active on volume of 126,900 contracts with an early seller
and a late buyer, suggesting both bullish and bearish views.
One interesting development is that options implied
volatility, which measures the expected magnitude of future
share price movement in the XLF and individual banks, is
historically low heading into earnings.
"This indicates that the option market is not pricing in big
moves for the shares in banks in response to earnings," Lagator
said. "For example, JPMorgan options are pricing about 2.5
percent move for the shares post-earnings based on the weekly
options that expire this Friday."