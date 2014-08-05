MOVES- Deutsche BankPimco, Willis North America

(Updates Deutsche Bank)
DEUTSCHE BANK
The German bank named U.S.-Swiss lawyer Nadine Faruque to
lead a reform of its regulatory compliance practices, as it
battles to cut a long and expensive list of investigations and
potential settlements that have dogged it since the financial
crisis.
U.S. BANK
The bank named Patrick Woolfe portfolio manager for its
Private Client Reserve division in Chicago. Before this, Woolfe
was vice president and senior investments adviser for PNC
Financial Services Group, U.S. Bank said.
UNICREDIT SPA
Italy's biggest bank by assets said its investment banking
head Jean Pierre Mustier would leave at the end of the year and
would be replaced by Gianni Franco Papa, currently at the helm
of the lender's eastern European division.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
General counsel for retail banking business, Matthew Biben,
has left the company after three years, Bloomberg reported,
citing a person familiar with the move. Jill Centella, who heads
global litigation for the New York-based bank, was appointed the
acting general counsel for its consumer banking operations in
June, Bloomberg said.
TEMASEK FINANCIAL
The company named John Cryan the advisory senior director,
to strengthen its network and relationships in Europe. Cryan,
who was the president of Temasek Europe, stepped down from his
current responsibilities from Aug. 1. Tan Chong Lee, senior
managing director, will head Temasek's Europe market
team.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The financial group named former UBS banker Rami Hayek as
its most senior investment banker for central banks and currency
reserve management clients in the Asia Pacific region, according
to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC
The financial group hired Ethan Schwartz as executive vice
president and portfolio manager focusing on distressed credit.
Prior to joining Pimco, Schwartz was senior analyst at
Contrarian Capital Management.
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA
The unit of global risk advisor Willis Group Holdings Plc
said it appointed Jeff Turner as managing partner to
head its Houston operations. Before joining Willis, Turner held
prominent roles at Higginbotham Insurance Agency and Bridge
Insurance Partners LLC.
ITAU BBA INTERNATIONAL PLC
The company hired former Citigroup Inc banker
Francisco Salas to head its investment banking unit in Mexico,
as the Brazilian wholesale and investment bank seeks to expand
financial advisory services in Latin America's second-largest
economy.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)