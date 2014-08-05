MOVES- Deutsche BankPimco, Willis North America

(Updates Deutsche Bank)

Aug 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The German bank named U.S.-Swiss lawyer Nadine Faruque to lead a reform of its regulatory compliance practices, as it battles to cut a long and expensive list of investigations and potential settlements that have dogged it since the financial crisis.

U.S. BANK

The bank named Patrick Woolfe portfolio manager for its Private Client Reserve division in Chicago. Before this, Woolfe was vice president and senior investments adviser for PNC Financial Services Group, U.S. Bank said.

UNICREDIT SPA

Italy's biggest bank by assets said its investment banking head Jean Pierre Mustier would leave at the end of the year and would be replaced by Gianni Franco Papa, currently at the helm of the lender's eastern European division.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

General counsel for retail banking business, Matthew Biben, has left the company after three years, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the move. Jill Centella, who heads global litigation for the New York-based bank, was appointed the acting general counsel for its consumer banking operations in June, Bloomberg said.

TEMASEK FINANCIAL

The company named John Cryan the advisory senior director, to strengthen its network and relationships in Europe. Cryan, who was the president of Temasek Europe, stepped down from his current responsibilities from Aug. 1. Tan Chong Lee, senior managing director, will head Temasek's Europe market team.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The financial group named former UBS banker Rami Hayek as its most senior investment banker for central banks and currency reserve management clients in the Asia Pacific region, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC

The financial group hired Ethan Schwartz as executive vice president and portfolio manager focusing on distressed credit. Prior to joining Pimco, Schwartz was senior analyst at Contrarian Capital Management.

WILLIS NORTH AMERICA

The unit of global risk advisor Willis Group Holdings Plc said it appointed Jeff Turner as managing partner to head its Houston operations. Before joining Willis, Turner held prominent roles at Higginbotham Insurance Agency and Bridge Insurance Partners LLC.

ITAU BBA INTERNATIONAL PLC

The company hired former Citigroup Inc banker Francisco Salas to head its investment banking unit in Mexico, as the Brazilian wholesale and investment bank seeks to expand financial advisory services in Latin America's second-largest economy. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)