Germany's Schaeuble calls on U.S. to stick to Basel III decision

BERLIN Jan 3 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble urged the United States to stand by its political
decision for tougher bank capital rules and said he was
confident Europe would complete the necessary details this year.
"I am confident that in the course of the year we will
complete (the details) in time to be able to start building up
the additional capital required in the timeframe set by Basel
III," Schaeuble wrote in an essay seen by Reuters on Thursday.
"I also expect from our American partners that they too
stick firmly to the political decision to introduce the new set
of rules," he added.
Major financial centres like the United States and the
European Union are delaying the start of the world's main
regulatory response to the 2007-09 financial crisis, which
requires banks to triple their basic capital buffers in stages.