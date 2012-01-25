UPDATE 2-Hedge fund Greenlight fined for market abuse

* David Einhorn and Greenlight Capital fined 7.2 mln stg
* Einhorn sold shares in UK pub company after call
* Fine may tarnish Einhorn reputation
LONDON/NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. hedge fund
Greenlight Capital and its high-profile owner David Einhorn were
fined 7.2 million pounds by Britain's financial regulator, after
the manager used inside information to sell shares in a UK pub
company before a fall in the price.
Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) said on
Wednesday it had fined Einhorn 3.64 million pounds ($5.67
million) and his Greenlight Capital 3.65 million pounds for
market abuse.
Einhorn learned from a telephone conversation, held with a
broker in 2009, that British pub company Punch Taverns
was on the verge of a significant equity fundraising, prompting
Einhorn to sell down his holdings before an expected fall in the
shares, the FSA said in a statement.
This decision allowed Einhorn to avoid losses of around 5.8
million pounds, the FSA said.
"The FSA accepted that Einhorn's trading was not deliberate
because he did not believe that it was inside information.
However, this was not a reasonable belief," the FSA said.
"This was a serious case of market abuse by Einhorn and fell
below the standards the FSA expects, particularly due to
Einhorn's prominent position as President of Greenlight and
given his experience in the market."
Einhorn, one of the hedge fund industry's best known
managers after big, successful bets against financial firms
including Lehman Brothers, said the FSA's action was unjust and
inconsistent with its prior enforcement precedent, but had
decided to settle to focus on managing his business.
"...rather than continue an arduous fight, we have decided
to put this matter behind us and concentrate on managing our
business," Einhorn said in a statement.
"We didn't believe in 2009, and we don't believe now, that
there was anything wrong with our conduct and our actions."
MATTER OF MINUTES
The FSA said Einhorn gave instructions to sell all of
Greenlight's holdings in Punch a "matter of minutes" after the
telephone call, on 9 June 2009.
At the time these instructions were given Greenlight held
13.3 percent of Punch's issued equity, and over the next four
days Greenlight sold 11,656,000 Punch shares, thereby reducing
its holding in Punch to 8.89 percent.
Punch announced a fundraising of 375 million pounds on 15
June 2009. Following the announcement the price of Punch shares
fell by 29.9 percent, the FSA said.
While the regulator said the trading infraction was
inadvertent and not deliberate, the fine may put some tarnish on
43-year-old Einhorn, a stalwart of the hedge fund community who
is known for public crusades against abuses by public companies.
Einhorn has targeted Green Mountain Coffee Roasters,
claiming the company's accounting practices and long-term
earnings power are questionable.
While the average U.S hedge fund lost about 5 percent in
2011, last year Einhorn's flagship fund rose 2.9 percent.
However, the hedge fund manager lost out on a high-profile
bet last year when his effort to buy a significant minority
stake in the New York Mets broke down over the summer. He is a
life-long fan of the baseball team.
Einhorn isn't the first fund manager to be fined in the UK
for insider trading. In 2006 the FSA fined former GLG fund
manager Philippe Jabre a then-record 750,000 pounds after he was
found guilty of insider trading on a convertible bond sale for
Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.