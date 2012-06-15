Moody's cuts four Dutch banks by 2 notches, one by single notch

UPDATE 2-Baidu posts bleak Q4, but sees business reshuffle driving 2017 growth
* Posts 2nd straight drop in quarterly revenue on China ad curbs
June 15 Moody's Investors Service on Friday said it had downgraded the long-term debt and deposit ratings for five Dutch banking groups, four by two notches and one by a single notch.
The agency said it had cut the ratings by two notches: to Aa2 for Rabobank Nederland, to A2 for ING Bank N.V. , to A2 for ABN AMRO Bank N.V., and to Baa2 for LeasePlan Corporation N.V..
The long-term debt and deposit ratings for SNS Bank N.V. were downgraded by one notch to Baa2. The short-term ratings for all these groups were unchanged.
Moody's assigned stable outlooks to the ratings for four of the groups, while assigning negative outlooks to the ratings for ING Bank and its related entities.
* Posts 2nd straight drop in quarterly revenue on China ad curbs
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.