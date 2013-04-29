Banks struggle to recruit enough compliance experts

LONDON, April 29 Nearly nine in 10 financial
services executives are struggling to recruit staff with the
right skills as regulatory changes boost demand for experts in
areas such as compliance and accounting, a report suggested on
Monday.
Regulators around the world imposed tighter controls over
the financial services industry following the financial crisis,
including lifting capital requirements and demanding an
improvement in culture and standards. As a result, staff who can
interpret new directives and rules are in high demand.
As the rules come into force, banks are increasing staff in
areas such as compliance and risk or finance and accounting,
said Neil Owen at U.S.-based recruitment firm Robert Half
, which commissioned the report.
"That spike in demand means that there is a lack of
candidates with previous exposure to implementing that kind of
change in the market," Owen said.
Robert Half's global hiring report was based on a survey of
1,100 senior executives from Hong Kong, Singapore, Germany, the
United States, Canada, Britain and France, where most of the
world's largest financial centres are located.
The talent shortage appeared to be worst in Asia. In Hong
Kong, 95 percent of those surveyed reported recruiting
difficulties, while in Singapore the figure stood at 93 percent.
In the United States, staff who can interpret anti-money
laundering rules are in particular high demand, Owen said.