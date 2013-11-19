UPDATE 2-ICE gains Asia hub with Singapore bourse deal

By John McCrank and Rafael Nam
NEW YORK/MUMBAI Nov 19 IntercontinentalExchange
Group said on Tuesday it would buy the Singapore
Mercantile Exchange (SMX) in a $150 million deal that gives it a
foothold in trading and clearing in Asia, the main engine of
growth for the commodities market.
ICE said it would buy the operation from embattled Indian
trading platform provider Financial Technologies (India) Ltd
, less than a week after closing its $11 billion
takeover of NYSE Euronext.
"Events and circumstances led to an opportunity for us to
acquire it and we jumped on it," ICE Chief Executive Jeff
Sprecher said on a call with analysts.
SMX operates futures markets in Singapore across metals,
currencies, energy and agriculture, but has attracted limited
volumes since it started in 2010.
ICE is not actually interested in the existing business,
which is currently losing money, but rather in buying the
ability to offer and clear trading in Asia, Sprecher said.
"We are really buying the infrastructure and the fact that
we would avoid a three year process if we were start on our own,
and the fact that it's not particularly easy in Asia for a
Western company to start an exchange and clearing
infrastructure," he said.
The deal can be compared with ICE's purchase of
Chicago-based credit default swap clearinghouse The Clearing
Corporation, which closed in 2009, said Chief Financial Officer
Scott Hill. He said that was also a money-losing business, it
was relatively small, and while ICE was not interested in the
products cleared there at that time, it served a set of
customers ICE knew and moved it into an area where its
competitors were not.
"We saw the CDS world evolving at that time towards clearing
and bought an asset to serve it. We see the potential of the
energy world maybe trading more in Asia than it does today, and
we want to be prepared to serve that," Hill said at a conference
on Tuesday.
Last quarter, Atlanta-based ICE earned $22 million from CDS
clearing, a 40 percent increase from a year earlier. The
opaqueness of derivatives like CDSs - used to insure against
falls in bond prices - badly exacerbated market uncertainty
during the 2007-2009 financial crisis, and regulators have been
pushing such products onto trading platforms and into central
clearing to reduce systemic risk.
Hill said ICE's customers in Asia have been vocal about
their concerns over the regulatory uncertainly in the United
States and Europe, and that they may not want to continue to
operate in those places.
"We've got a very significant Asian base energy customer set
that we wanted to continue to serve, and so we felt like the SMX
purchase gave us the optionality to serve that customer set
locally, whereas in the past, we served that customer set
largely out of the UK," he said.
OPPORTUNITIES
ICE's acquisition of NYSE Euronext gives it control of
Liffe, Europe's No.2 derivatives market. It initiated the
purchase in December, four months after losing out to Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing Ltd in a bid to buy the London
Metals Exchange.
ICE first reached out to SMX's parent, Financial
Technologies, about a possible deal last spring, Sprecher said.
Since then, Financial Technologies has run into regulatory
difficulties and the company's stock is down more than 80
percent this year. The share slide accelerated after the
exchange operator's spot commodities exchange, National Spot
Exchange (NSEL), suspended trading in August. It has since
struggled to square off outstanding contracts worth over 55
billion rupees ($880 million).
Financial Technologies is now under investigation by Indian
regulators and police over suspected violations of rules on
contract durations at NSEL.
"If, in a couple of years, their losses hadn't come down,
they would have contemplated selling (SGX), but it's come before
that scheduled period of time simply because of what's happening
on the domestic front with all the regulatory scrutiny," said
Ashish Chopra, an analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities in Mumbai.
Financial Technologies said it would use the proceeds of the
sale to repay foreign currency loans.
Once the deal is complete, ICE will operate 17 exchanges and
six clearing houses in eight countries.
"No one has the footprint that we have now," said Sprecher.
"We are in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, London, Continental Europe,
and now in Asia in Singapore, and that's where our customers
are."