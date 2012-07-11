Cigna buying 51 pct in Turkey's Finans Emeklilik -sources

LONDON/ISTANBUL, July 11U.S. insurer Cigna Corp
is buying a 51 percent stake in Finansbank's
wholly owned unit Finans Emeklilik, forming a joint venture with
the Turkish lender, two sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Wednesday.
The deal will give Cigna access to the fast-growing Turkish
market, which is becoming increasingly attractive for foreign
insurers looking to diversify away from competitive and mature
home markets where there is less chance for growth.
Finansbank is owned by National Bank of Greece
.
France's Axa and Aegon of the
Netherlands had also been competing to make the investment, the
people said.
"The winner is Cigna," one person said, adding that under
the deal, Cigna will have a 15-year distribution agreement with
the joint venture.
Details on the deal's valuation were not available. Cigna
declined to comment. A Finansbank representative could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Finansbank said on Oct. 13 that it had mandated the board to
evaluate strategic options for a stake sale in Finans Emeklilik.
Separate sources said at the time that Finans Emeklilik had
hired Bank of America and UBS to manage the possible sale of its
pension fund manager and life insurance unit.