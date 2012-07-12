版本:
Cigna buys 51 pct stake in Turkey's Finans Emeklilik

ISTANBUL, July 12 U.S. insurer Cigna Corp has signed a deal to buy a 51 percent stake in Finansbank's wholly owned insurance unit Finans Emeklilik for 85 million euros ($104 million), Finansbank said in a statement on Thursday.

Finansbank, owned by National Bank of Greece, said it will retain the remaining 49 percent in the company.

