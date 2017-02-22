Fincantieri signs $1.5 bln China cruise ship deal with Carnival

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and China State Shipbuilding Corp have agreed with Carnival Corp to build two cruise ships for the fast-growing Chinese cruise market under a $1.5 billion agreement.
Carnival's Chinese joint venture will operate the ships and the agreement also includes an option to build four more ships.
The design of the ships, which will be delivered from 2023, will be tailored for the "specific tastes of the Chinese travelers", the companies said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; editing by David Clarke)
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.