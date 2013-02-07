Findus lasagne contained horsemeat -UK food agency

LONDON Feb 7 Testing has confirmed that beef
lasagne produced by food manufacturer Findus contained
horsemeat, Britain's Food Standards Agency (FSA) said on
Thursday.
Findus, a European food group which is behind
brands including Young's and The Seafood Company, began a recall
of its beef lasagne from retailers earlier in the week on advice
from its French supplier, Comigel.
Investigations into suppliers have been launched in recent
weeks after revelations that beef products sold at major British
supermarkets including Tesco and fast food chain Burger
King contained horsemeat.
The meat content in Findus beef lasagne products tested
positive for more than 60 percent horse meat, the FSA said in a
statement on Thursday.
"We have no evidence to suggest that this is a food safety
risk," the FSA said, adding that it had ordered Findus to carry
out further tests for a veterinary drug which was a risk to
human health.
Findus could not immediately be reached for comment.