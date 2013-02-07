UPDATE 1-Food group Findus says lasagne contained horse meat

LONDON Feb 7 Food manufacturer Findus confirmed
on Thursday results of tests carried out by Britain's Food
Standards Agency that showed that the company's beef lasagne
contained horse meat.
Findus, a UK-based frozen food and seafood
company which is behind brands including Young's and The Seafood
Company, began a recall of its beef lasagne from retailers
earlier in the week on advice from its French supplier, Comigel.
"Findus UK can confirm that testing of its beef lasagne,
produced by a third-party supplier and not by Findus, has
revealed some product containing horse meat," the company said
in a statement.
The company said customers who had purchased the product
should call or email its customer care helpline for a full
refund.
Investigations into suppliers have been launched in recent
weeks after revelations that beef products sold at major British
supermarkets including Tesco and fast-food chain Burger
King contained horse meat.
The meat content in Findus beef lasagne products tested
positive for more than 60 percent horse meat, the Food Standards
Agency said in a statement on Thursday.
"We have no evidence to suggest that this is a food safety
risk," the FSA said, adding that it had ordered Findus to carry
out further tests for a veterinary drug which was a risk to
human health.
Findus said all its other products had been tested and were
not affected.