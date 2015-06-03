UPDATE 1-Nomad Foods in talks to buy Findus European frozen food business

(Adds details on Findus, Nomad)
LONDON, June 3 Nomad Foods Ltd is in
exclusive early talks with private equity-owned frozen food
maker Findus Group about buying its continental
European business and the Findus brand, it said on Wednesday.
No potential deal value was given by Nomad, which said in a
statement that there was no certainty a transaction would
result.
Findus Group is one of Europe's biggest frozen food and
seafood companies with over 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) in
annual turnover and 6,000 employees. Its headquarters are in the
UK, where it runs the Young's Seafood business which sells
branded products and also supplies major UK grocers with private
label seafood. Under the Findus label it sells frozen food in
countries including the Nordics, Spain and France.
Findus, which is backed by investors including Lion Capital,
acquired Nestle's Spanish frozen ready meals business,
La Cocinera, in April, and reported 2014 earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 91
million pounds ($139.09 million), up 4 percent, helped by cost
cuts.
Nomad is an acquisition company set up in 2014 by
deal-making veterans Martin Franklin and Noam Gottesman.
Pershing Square Capital Management, the hedge fund run by U.S.
billionaire William Ackman, owns 22 percent of Nomad, a filing
on Tuesday showed.
Nomad's statement confirmed a report on the talks from
Bloomberg News and came two days after Nomad's new chief
executive told Reuters the company was keen on more frozen food
deals following its $2.8 billion purchase of Iglo Foods, which
already owns the Findus brand in Italy.
($1 = 0.6542 pounds)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)