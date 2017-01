(Corrects Oct. 25 story after Fingerprint Cards clarified on its website that CPI's credit card is at a concept stage, not launched)

STOCKHOLM Oct 25 Fingerprint Cards (FPC) :

** Swedish biometric firm said on its website that its sensor is integrated in a new credit card released by South Korean card manufacturer Kona-i

** The sensor is also integrated in a credit card by U.S. card manufacturer CPI Card Group presented at payment innovation event Money 2020 in Las Vegas.

Fingerprint Cards clarifies that the product is at a concept stage and has not been launched.

Links: bit.ly/2eBn21n bit.ly/2eqMKDx

(By Oskar von Bahr)