ROME, Sept 17 Four-times Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's family holding company Fininvest will have to pay 24 million euros less in damages to CIR holding than it was ordered to shell out in previous rulings, Italy's top appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

The fine was reduced to 540 million euros ($721.04 million) from 564 million euros previously, according to a copy of the court's definitive ruling on the case.