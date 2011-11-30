UPDATE 2-Finisar sees Q3 profit below Street; shares fall

* Q2 adj EPS $0.23 vs est $0.22

* Q2 rev $241.5 mln vs est $242.2 mln

* Sees Q3 rev $235-$250 mln vs est $249.9 mln

* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.20-$0.24 vs est $0.26

* Shares drop 3 percent

Nov 30 Network equipment maker Finisar Corp reported second-quarter results above market estimates, but muted third-quarter outlook sent its shares down 3 percent in extended trading.

In a conference call with analysts, Finisar said it could see some slowdown in orders as its customers grapple with reduced capacity after the floods in Thailand. It also sees European economic uncertainty affecting growth.

The company said it could see slow down in demand for its fibre optic modules as its customers struggle to secure supplies for other components coming out of the flood-hit factories in Thailand.

The maker of components used in fiber optic switches projected a third-quarter profit of 20-24 cents a share on revenue of $235-$250 million.

Analysts were looking for a 26 cent-a-share profit on $249.9 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Finisar, whose peers include JDS Uniphase, sells components to manufacturers of fiber optic switches used to manage and unclog telecom networks.

The company's second-quarter revenue improved marginally over last year to $241.5 million, but shrinking margins hurt profit.

In the second quarter, the company earned 23 cents a share, excluding items. Analysts on average had expected 22 cents a share.

Finisar shares have declined almost 45 percent in value since the start of the year, hurt by weaker-than-anticipated demand for network ramp up in China and the United States, underperforming the broader U.S. Dow Jones Telecom Equipment Index -- which is down 12 percent during the period.

The stock fell 3 percent to $17.89 in extended trading. It closed at $18.44 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.